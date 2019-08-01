QUESTION: Who has the toughest football coaching job in the SEC?
MATTER: I would say Vanderbilt ... but the expectations there are so much lower than any other school that I don't think the coaches there are under the same kind of scrutiny or pressure to win at the national level. Yes, they’ll fire a coach if he loses year after year, but the leash is longer because the resources and standards aren’t nearly as high as they are everywhere else.
On that note, I think you can make a case that Mississippi State is the more difficult job, mostly because of its location in Starkville and the fact that its resources are less than that of the other public universities in the league. But MSU still has a rabid fan base that expects results even though, historically, they’ve never been a great program.
I also think Missouri is a difficult job because of the limited local recruiting pool, the incredibly small donor base, the attendance challenge and the lack of established tradition and history compared to some SEC peers.