TRACKING ARENADO

QUESTION: Does Nolan Arenado’s likelihood of opting out of his contract lessen after this pandemic has caused financial upheaval in baseball? If so, does that make him more attractive earlier than winter ‘21?
BENFRED: I think it does increase the chance that he sticks with his current contract and declines to opt-out. Problem is, the number of teams willing to take on that contract has probably decreased.
The Cardinals were hesitant about the size of that contract before the pandemic curveball, and I can't imagine that opinion has been altered by the events that have played out this season.
