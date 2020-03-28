TRACKING THE TRANSACTIONS

QUESTION: What was with the Cardinals' making those transactions late last week? Can you explain the timing? Also, what gives on Alex Reyes? After some early misfires, I thought they were getting excited about his progress?
GORDO: Those demoted players were on the 40-man roster, so these are just paper transactions that bring some clarity to the Opening Day roster, whenever Opening Day is. As part of the settlement with players, teams were instructed to finish optioning players to the minors ahead of an agreed-upon transactions freeze.
Reyes overcame some early jitters to show promise, but given all the rust that accumulated the past few years it's not surprising to see time targeted for a Memphis start. Cabrera is another pitcher who needs more polish. Starting at Memphis would allow him to pitch in the rotation. But the roster is not cemented, since things could change after the freeze ends and the sport revs up again for three or four weeks of Spring Training II. ... If four pitchers come up sore during Spring Training II and Reyes remains razor sharp, then Alex could actually start with the Cardinals when baseball returns.
Follow-up: I was surprised Junior Fernandez was optioned. I read he was doing well.
GORDO: Don't worry, you will see him this season if there is a this season. As you know, the Memphis shuttle runs regular routes. Fernandez got roughed up at the big league level last season, but he rose quickly until that point and he has the tool kit to be a solid late-inning option.
