TRACKING YADI AND ALBERT

COMMENT: Marly Rivera’s ESPN interview with Yadi was excellent, as he seemed to open up more, noting the difficulty of catching at his age and his confidence that a deal would get done with the Cardinals.
COMMISH: As he long has said, Molina wants to finish up here.
Having to play only half a season this year, he may well think he has two more full years in him. I would think the Cardinals could count on him being a regular for only one of those years (2021).
Follow-up: Why not sign Pujols to a 1-year deal in 2022 so he can hit his 700th HR and break Aaron’s RBI and doubles record as a Cardinal? The DH should be in play. That would be a storybook ending.
COMMISH: A storybook ending, yes. But he will be 42 years old then. There won't be 30-man rosters. And he has a 10-year personal services contract with the Angels after he is through playing. That would have to be bargained.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.