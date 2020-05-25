TRACKING YADI AND ALBERT
TRACKING YADI AND ALBERT

Cardinals close out Angels series

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Angels first baseman Albert Pujols interact during the June 23, 2019 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

COMMENT: Marly Rivera’s ESPN interview with Yadi was excellent, as he seemed to open up more, noting the difficulty of catching at his age and his confidence that a deal would get done with the Cardinals.

COMMISH: As he long has said, Molina wants to finish up here.

Having to play only half a season this year, he may well think he has two more full years in him. I would think the Cardinals could count on him being a regular for only one of those years (2021).

Follow-up: Why not sign Pujols to a 1-year deal in 2022 so he can hit his 700th HR and break Aaron’s RBI and doubles record as a Cardinal? The DH should be in play. That would be a storybook ending.

COMMISH: A storybook ending, yes. But he will be 42 years old then. There won't be 30-man rosters. And he has a 10-year personal services contract with the Angels after he is through playing. That would have to be bargained.

