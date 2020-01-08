TRADE ALLEN IF HUSSO IS READY?

QUESTION: Given than Ville Husso is so close to being NHL-ready, any more thoughts on moving Jake Allen?
JT: I don't think so. Not this year (again, barring injuries). The Blues feel they have an excellent chance to make a run at another Cup run. Which means you probably don't want to have a rookie as your backup goalie.
Follow-up: Why are people in such a hurry to get rid of Allen? Husso hasn't even played a game in the NHL yet. Just like people wanting the Cards to trade Wong. I don't get why people want to get rid of players that are playing good.
JT: Fans love to talk trade. The Hot Stove league is universal, cutting across all sports and all socioeconomic lines.