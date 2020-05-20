TRADE ALLEN? OR SCHWARTZ? OR BOTH?

QUESTION: Have you weighed in on these yet: Trade Jake Allen? Trade Jaden Schwartz? Your thoughts?
TOM T.: I think I have weighed in, but it's been a while. Salary cap necessities may put both Allen and Schwartz on the market. Trading Allen could be the easiest way to get the cap space needed to re-sign Pietrangelo. Allen's play has likely driven up his value to where other teams would be interested. And Husso seems like he's ready to go, though the team really wishes he got some in-season NHL experience.
Schwartz's situation could be similar to the one they had with Kevin Shattenkirk. If he's looking at getting a raise in his next contract, that might be difficult to accommodate under the cap. If so, you can get more for him the earlier you trade him. A team will pay more for a full season of him than a few months, and depending on how next season plays out, trading him at the deadline may not be an option. (Just like trading Pietrangelo at the deadline this season wasn't an option.) Where is Schwartz's contract likely to go? He's at $5.35 million right now. How much is that likely to go up? As the salary cap era has made clear, you can't keep everyone. Teams have to part company with good players to make it fit. You can't have too many guys making $7 million plus.
In both cases, the Blues wouldn't be trading Allen or Schwartz because they don't like them, but because they can't afford them. In a non-cap world, they would try to keep both. But that's not where we are.
