TRADE BORTUZZO?

QUESTION: If the Blues re-sign Petro, would they trade Robert Bortuzzo to save money? They wouldn't need the RH defenseman as much -- they have Petro, Parayko and Faulk -- and the money has to come from somewhere. Would the savings on Bortuzzo and Bouwmeester be enough?
JT: Trading Bortuzzo would save only $1.375 million, so it would help but probably not enough to get you over the hump. And Bouwmeester's contract expires after this season, so he's saving you no money for 2020-21 -- since he's already not on the books for that season.
