QUESTION: Would a trade of Carlos Martinez to the Giants for Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith make sense ? Cards fill the closer's role and get the starter they need. Carlos gets to start and is under control.
GOOLD: I think the word is out in baseball about Carlos Martinez's hesitance to start this season and the trouble he's had maintaining his strength through multiple innings, like a starter would have to do. If there's a trade with Martinez that involves a team thinking he's a starter, then it's going to be in the winter, and at that point the Cardinals also would see him prepping as a starter as the goal for 2020.
Smith and Bumgarner make sense for the Cardinals. Tony Watson also fits what they're trying to acquire as well, and they've had positive evaluations on Watson, if they can find a way to maybe negotiate down his cost/salary. But Martinez in play -- it's as a reliever. And the Cardinals are not, according to my last check with sources, looking to move him, not like they were shopping him around a year ago at this time.