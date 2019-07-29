QUESTION: If you can get Robbie Ray, you get Robbie Ray. But do the Cardinals have any hang-ups about trading too many prospects to one team? Might be sad to see a future D'Backs playoff team with Weaver, Kelly, Reyes, Thomas, Helsley and Young.
GOOLD: I get the question, and it's an interesting one. I don't get the sense that teams stack up trades like that. They think of them in silos. So the Goldschmidt deal is done, moving on.
The Cardinals stocked -- what was it? -- a third of the Mariners' pitching staff last season, two/fifths of the starting rotation this season. Now, that's an AL team. But still, they were focused more on the returns they're getting and then let what happens happen over there.
The equation is different within a division. I've heard from the Cardinals that they would rather not stock an opponent for a short-term add and then watch six years of a player they once had play against them. But I don't think there's a hesitance to restock another team as long as the return helps now and later, or just helps so, so much now that they can stomach later.
