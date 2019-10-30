QUESTION: If Binnington plays well and Husso looks serviceable. is Allen made available in a trade for forward help?
TOM T.: I think that's down the road a bit, if anywhere, and I don't think you're trading Allen for the forward help. If you're trading Allen, it's for the salary cap space he would create. Husso would have to show very well for the Blues to feel they can turn the keys over to Binnington and him.
Binnington has been good but not great so far. Allen has shown he can be an NHL goalie. Husso hasn't. But that is the easiest place for the Blues to open cap space if they needed it. I'm just not sure what the market for Allen is.