QUESTION: It seemed like everyone assumed the Blues would trade Jake Allen. Not so fast, my friends?
BENFRED: I've come around on the keep-Allen (at least for now) side of things. P-D colleague Tom Timmermann convinced me. If you do trade Allen, you still need to go out and get a backup who has some experience and skill, in case Jordan Binnington falls into the dreaded sophomore abyss. That's going to cost you around what Allen is making, or something close to it.
Allen has not demanded a trade that we know of. He seems to think he can win the job, which is exactly what you want him to think. He and Binnington work well together and there is no bad chemistry there. So, roll with it. You can always trade him later, if there's a compelling offer from a team in desperate need of a goalie.