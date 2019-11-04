COMMENT: Since the Cards are not going to sign a free agent, they'll have to trade several of the "faces of the franchise" in order to get an outfielder that can hit over .205. It may take a Wong or a Carlos Martinez and definitely an outfielder or two.
COMMISH: Wong won't be on the list of people the Cardinals actively would look to trade. Carlos Martinez has been on and off that list and probably is on it now. But I still feel he has value here.
Yes, the next hitter of substance may have to be traded for, but Wong won't be in that package. An outfielder or two -- or three -- certainly would be.