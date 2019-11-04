Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez holds his head as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rounds the bases after hitting a homer that cut the Cardinal lead to 1 in the bottom of the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Since the Cards are not going to sign a free agent, they'll have to trade several of the "faces of the franchise" in order to get an outfielder that can hit over .205. It may take a Wong or a Carlos Martinez and definitely an outfielder or two.

COMMISH: Wong won't be on the list of people the Cardinals actively would look to trade. Carlos Martinez has been on and off that list and probably is on it now. But I still feel he has value here.

Yes, the next hitter of substance may have to be traded for, but Wong won't be in that package. An outfielder or two -- or three -- certainly would be.