TRADE PITCHING FOR HITTING AGAIN?
TRADE PITCHING FOR HITTING AGAIN?

Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) reacts after Minnesota Twins Josh Donaldson (24) hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrian@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COMMENT: Some of the MLB teams must be salivating over the Cardinals' young pitching. Seems like there is a deal there for a bat, although after the Ozuna trade (which included Gallen and Alcantara going to the Marlins), I am not sure we would get enough for it.

GORDO: This year the Cardinals needed to hang on to all of their pitching to survive the doubleheaders. At some point they will not be able to keep them all because of roster limitations and waivers.

I can see them trading pitching for hitting again. But they need to get a player they can keep for a while, like they did while acquiring and then extending Goldschmidt.

