TRADE SANFORD, NOT DRAFT PICKS

QUESTION: Would it make sense for the Blues to use Sanford as a trade piece as opposed to draft picks? Seems like he's not the best fit for the Berube style of game, and they might as well get an asset for him while he still has upside.
TOM T.: I don't know. I'd say he's closer to fitting Berube's style than Kyrou is. Berube likes physical players, and Sanford can be a physical player. He's also a young guy who has played in the Stanley Cup Final, which is not an easily obtainable skill. I'd rather trade away draft picks.