TRADE SCHWARTZ FOR CAP RELIEF?

To a long-winded comment/question about Jaden Schwartz's injury history and the possibility of trading him, Tom T. replied:
You would get more in a trade for Schwartz after this season, when he has a full year to go on his contract, rather than waiting for the trade deadline before his contract runs out, so that's a strong case for a trade this offseason.
It all hinges on the Pietrangelo situation. If they sign him, Schwartz becomes a trade candidate unless the Blues can find takers for other players with expiring contracts. If Pietrangelo doesn't sign and the Blues feel they're set on the blueline, they can probably handle whatever raise Schwartz figures to get. (The other factor, I suppose, would be if Seattle takes Faulk in the expansion draft. That would free up more money.)
I think the main issue on keeping Schwartz would be signability. The Blues would like to see him stay healthy, but other than that, they like very much what he brings to the team.
