QUESTION: Why is there discussion about Schenn being traded? What's going on there?
JT: I haven't really heard much chatter on that front, but I guess I understand it given the Blues' cap situation, the fact that Schenn's production was down last season, and the fact that he's entering his walk year.
I'm sure the Blues would like to make room on the roster for Kyrou and Kostin at some point in the near future — this year or next.
Follow-up: What players one from the Blues varsity rooster and the other a prospect within the organization you suppose currently have the highest trade value?
JT: I guess I'd have to say Kryou and Schenn. And that's with the assumption that Parayko and Thomas aren't going anywhere.
Follow-up: How would you feel of a trade of Gunnarsson (maybe to Calgary) for a draft pick, to free up more cap space? Maybe Fabbri as well.
JT: Well, it wouldn't free up much. Combined Gunnarsson and Fabbri count only $2.65 million against the cap