TRADE TARGETS FOR THE BLUES?

QUESTION: What is a realistic trade target for the Blues, going into the second half of the season, to bolster the offense for a deep playoff run?
JT: Barring further injury, I'm not sure the Blues will find a need for a trade target over the second half of the season. Especially if Kyrou keeps flashing like he did with that eye-opening goal against Colorado. The Blues actually are on a slightly higher scoring pace (3.06 goals per game), than they finished with last season (2.98).
Obviously, Doug Armstrong will keep his eyes and ears open, and work the phone lines. Because that's what GMs do.
Follow-up: Now that Taylor Hall is a Coyote, who are some targets Armstrong could pivot to in order to boost the offense? Krieder? Buy high on Duclair? Hope Kyrou fills the void?
JT: Some feel that Krieder would be a good fit with this offense. He's a big body (6-3, 217) and we know Berube likes big bodies. He counts $4.625 million against the cap, and would be a rental since he's unrestricted after this season. Not sure why the Senators, who are building, would want to dispose of Duclair, who's only 24. The Senators also have control over Duclair, who will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.