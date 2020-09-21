TRADE VALUE OF CARDS' YOUNG PITCHERS

A reader listed nine young pitchers who have appeared for STL in 2020, plus Carlos Martinez, and asked Commish to rank them in terms of trade value "in the eyes of other teams." His response:
1. Flaherty
2. Cabrera
3. Reyes
4. Helsley
5. Oviedo
6. Gallegos
7. Gomber
8. Ponce de Leon
9. Woodford
10. Martinez
Only Martinez has a contract beyond this year, although the others are all under control. Martinez will in the final year of a five-year deal, which, in theory, pays him $11.5 million next season, with club options for much more in 2022 and 2023.
