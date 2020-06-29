TRADE WINDS BLOWING?
TRADE WINDS BLOWING?

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch, before a game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: With the expanded rosters, do you see teams making any trades?

GOOLD: Trades are expected, yes. Not sure if they will be related to the expanded rosters or not, but they will be related to the savings teams might seek. There have been some interesting discussions about whether trades are "right" during this season — having a player and family move during a pandemic. I am eager to hear more discussion on that.

But it does seem like teams will explore trades, due to financial concerns.





