TRADE WINDS BLOWING?

QUESTION: With the expanded rosters, do you see teams making any trades?
GOOLD: Trades are expected, yes. Not sure if they will be related to the expanded rosters or not, but they will be related to the savings teams might seek. There have been some interesting discussions about whether trades are "right" during this season — having a player and family move during a pandemic. I am eager to hear more discussion on that.
But it does seem like teams will explore trades, due to financial concerns.
