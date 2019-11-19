QUESTION: Could the Cardinals work out a trade with the Rockies for offensive help? Trevor Story or Charlie Blackmon?
BENFRED: I don't think the Cardinals are interested in adding a shortstop (Story). They are all-in on Paul DeJong. Blackmon would be nice, and he's always been appealing to the Cardinals, but that kind of move would be a shift away from the Cardinals' plan of trusting the young outfielders this upcoming season. And perhaps that plan does change. Things evolve over the course of an offseason. Happens all the time.
The Rockies say they want pitching and a catcher. The Cardinals can offer both. If Yadier Molina is going to keep playing, the Cardinals could shop Andrew Knizner. The big question, though, is if the Rockies are interested in trading their best players? Recent comments from their front office have suggested they are interested in competing, not pressing the refresh button. Trading Blackmon, a four-time All-Star under contract through at least 2021, when his player option arrives, would feel like pressing refresh.
He's also owed $21.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Cardinals have said they are not interested in a big uptick in payroll, so somebody would have to go. And not someone who had to be traded at a loss, either. Paying a player to play elsewhere counts as payroll, in the ownership's eyes.