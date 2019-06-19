QUESTION: Would the Cardinals consider trading Kolten Wong and planting Tommy Edman at second base?
BENFRED: Get rid of your Gold Glove caliber second baseman who currently ranks 8th in RBIs by players at his position for a kid who is slashing .167/.286/.333 through his first five games in the majors? I'll pass. I'm an Edman fan. And credit where it's due, Commish called it during the spring. Told anyone who would listen that Edman would be in St. Louis sooner rather than later.
Edman (shown above scoring on a sac fly vs. the Mets) got out of Memphis fast, and had little left to prove there. But now that proving process starts all over again. The Wong angst has made some turn Edman into something he could be, but has not yet proven himself to be. I think if I would have asked folks before the season if they would be happy with Kolten Wong being baseball's best defensive second baseman and being a top-10 producer at the position in terms of OPS -- he's 8th right now -- then people would have been pretty happy with that. Lots of revisionist history taking place.