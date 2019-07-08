QUESTION: Which current Cardinals do you think have the best chance of being traded this month?
GOOLD: Wacha will be interesting to watch. Junior Fernandez has pitched his way into being a player other teams are going to want, and the Cardinals will have to consider if they make a splash move.
If the past tells us anything, then consider the fact that Edman pressing for playing time at second base or in center field would mean the Cardinals could revisit a deal like they did with Rasmus way back in 2011 and trade Kolten Wong. It's a curious trade on some levels, but back then it was about opening up playing time for another player and addressing weaknesses. They did it that way with Allen Craig back in 2014, too.
Mozeliak looks for those kind of deals, and we'll see if Edman gives him reason to look again.