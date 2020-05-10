TRADING ALLEN OR MOVING FAULK TO KEEP PETRO?
Blues host Dallas Stars

Jake Allen blocks the net in the Feb. 29 game against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Trading Jake Allen seems like one way the Blues could clear space to get The Captain’s deal done. Allen should have appeal to several teams — namely, Detroit, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. Who could be a trade partner if it comes to that, and what kind of return could the Blues get for Jake the Snake?

GORDO: There will be plenty of free-agent goaltenders available, so the market is pretty crazy. I believe Detroit is looking at another year of losing, so moving an asset for a goaltender may not make sense. Ottawa could be a trade fit, given Allen's pedigree and salary cost. I am guessing the Senators will want to win more in 20-21.

Follow-up: Seems the only realistic option for a Petro deal involves sending Faulk away in a trade. Allen is not enough salary by himself, Barby and Gunny and Borts are not enough together, and with the need to mentor Kyrou it's a year too soon to move Bozak. Would there be any takers for Faulk?

GORDO: Faulk has no-trade protection, but not no-movement. Would there be takers? Sure, there were other bidders when Carolina put him on the block. There are a lot of ways to get to the cap number if Pietrangelo really wants to stay. I expect to see compliance buyouts to become an option before next season. Under the current terms, a Steen buyout would yield some money, but not a ton.

