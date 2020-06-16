TRADING BILL RUSSELL
TRADING BILL RUSSELL

Basketball Professsinal NBA Games 1967 St Louis vs Boston

St. Louis Hawks center Zelmo Beaty scores two of his 34 points against Boston's Bill Russell (No. 6) in a 1967 NBA playoff game at Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis. Besides Beaty, other African-American stars for the 1960s Hawks included Hall of Famer Len Wilkens, Joe Caldwell and Lou Hudson. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Let's revisit a trade that at the time probably wasn't a big deal but might have turned out to be one of the most impactful in STL sports history. That's Bill Russell to the Celtics for Easy Ed Macauley. Some say that if that trade never happened, St. Louis wouldn't have spent more than five decades without an NBA franchise. Do you think that trade was racially motivated?

BENFRED: That case can be made, and it has been made in the past, but I don't think it can be said that it was the sole reason.

The Hawks gave away the draft rights to future Hall of Famer Russell for Macauley and Cliff Hagan, two future Hall of Famers themselves.

Macauley had an ill son who needed a lot of help, so it made sense to get him back home.

No one was complaining when the Hawks won it all in 1958.

Hindsight, however, shows Russell was the kind of player you just don't trade, period. Boston became a dynasty thanks to him. The 12-time All Star went on to win 11 titles.

Here's how former P-D columnist Bryan Burwell wrote it once, in a manner that seems fair: "(St. Louis Hawks owner Ben) Kerner probably knew that the best way to box-office success in a racially charged city like St. Louis in the 1950s was to continue fielding teams that relied heavily on white stars, not black ones. So he probably felt forced into making the deal that would send away one of the greatest players in NBA history, a player who would have likely guaranteed him a long run of championships."

