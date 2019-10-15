QUESTION: Could the Cardinals trade Fowler? Would they?
BENFRED: They would have a better chance now than last season. He had a better season. He's a veteran with good clubhouse presence. He showed he can play center, something that was in question last season.
The Cardinals would need to eat salary, and he would need to wave his no-trade. But the chances of a split of some kind seem more realistic now than this point last year.
Follow-up: The Game 3 broadcast said Shildt talked to Fowler before deciding to keep him at leadoff? So, the player makes the lineup? That's on Shildt.
BENFRED: It's on Shildt that he had a discussion with a player before making up his mind about the lineup? Odd take.
He had a similar discussion with Carlos Martinez that led to Martinez pitching a very big inning, and pitching well, after Martinez had struggled the last time out? Is that on Shildt, too?
Shouldn't some of it be on Fowler? The team wasn't hitting. Across the board. It was bad. It was not on one hitter. It was not on the manager. It was not on the order of the hitters. It was on the offense, and the pressure the cratering of it caused, which led to seams bursting everywhere.