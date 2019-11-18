QUESTION: Who would you be most hesitant to trade away: Harrison Bader, Lane Thomas (above) or Randy Arozarena?
GOOLD: Lane Thomas, candidly. And I could be way off on this. I recognize that. But the ability to play a premium position and the upside of damage is intriguing. It's a good question because this is the one the Cardinals are likely going to be faced with at some point. They've somewhat already cast their vote.
The Cardinals are, as of now, counting Harrison Bader as their starting center fielder for 2020. They like his speed. He does have elite defense. And there's going to be focus for him on his offensive approach this winter that will be worth tracking, as he's introduced to it and how the Cardinals ask him to work on it.
When the Cardinals look at their outfield right now -- today, this moment -- they see Bader in center, Fowler in one of the corners, and then the other position is there for the taking by one of the young people. It's why there's a real sense in the industry that they won't turn down a conversation about an OF trade.