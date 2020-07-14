TRADING IN 2020?
0 comments

TRADING IN 2020?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch, before a game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Do you see many MLB teams making trades during this short season?

BENFRED: Some, sure. Many? No.

There's been a pretty public discussion about the human side of this topic.

Is it right to trade a player, move his family, during this time? Something for teams to think about. What if a player who is traded then decides to opt out? 

Business is business, and baseball is open for business, so there will be some moves of some kind. I think teams that are quickly out of the 60-game race, and maybe some who don't care how they fare in it, will look to offload money.

But I'm not sure many teams will be interested in taking on much money right now. Owners don't seem to be in the spending mood, collectively.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports