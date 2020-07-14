TRADING IN 2020?

QUESTION: Do you see many MLB teams making trades during this short season?
BENFRED: Some, sure. Many? No.
There's been a pretty public discussion about the human side of this topic.
Is it right to trade a player, move his family, during this time? Something for teams to think about. What if a player who is traded then decides to opt out?
Business is business, and baseball is open for business, so there will be some moves of some kind. I think teams that are quickly out of the 60-game race, and maybe some who don't care how they fare in it, will look to offload money.
But I'm not sure many teams will be interested in taking on much money right now. Owners don't seem to be in the spending mood, collectively.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.