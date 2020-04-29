TRADING JAKE A POSSIBILITY?

QUESTION: Re-signing Petro requires offloading salary. Is an Allen/Barbashev trade package palatable enough for other teams, and money enough for the cap?
TOM T.: Jake Allen is certainly setting up as the most eligible trade candidate on the roster. $4.35 million in salary, one year to go on his contract, Husso playing well in the minors. Allen is probably the easiest "big" contract to move and his play this season probably makes him attractive to other teams, looking for a short-term goalie (if you've got a hot youngster on his way) or an established backup. And Allen would certainly welcome a chance to get more games.
Add in Barbashev and you're at about $5.8 million. with the other contracts, that's not enough to get you Pietrangelo unless the cap goes up, which seems unlikely. But I would think the Blues would be able to find takers for Allen and Barbashev, though with goalies, you never know. They would need to free up a few million dollars more, which is why everyone keeps coming back to Alexander Steen.
To a convoluted follow-up question about what could or should be done with Steen, Tom T. replied:
Everyone always wants to buy Steen out. The team loves him. The players love him. He's a leader on and off the ice. For those reasons alone, it would be a very difficult thing for the team to do. A more likely scenario would be Steen retires after this season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.