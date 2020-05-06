TRADING OTHERS, SIGNING PETRO

COMMENT: Not signing Petro would have a significant impact on the Blues' Stanley Cup window. They need to have some reasonable trade proposals to free up the money. I would look to package Schwartz and Barby for the money. Schwartz won't be worth what he will be seeking after next year -- he's too streaky and too injury prone.
JT: Trading Schwartz and Barbashev frees up "only" about $6.8 million. (And that's assuming you're trading them for draft picks only -- and not veteran players whose salaries would at least partially offset any savings from dumping Schwartz and Barbashev.) That's assuming the cap stays flat at $81.5 million. It would also mean you wouldn't be able to re-sign Vince Dunn who's a pending RFA.
Even with the lower cap, I'm not sure the market for Pietrangelo will be that depressed. Boston, Colorado, Calgary, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Montreal all have sufficient cap room to make a run at Pietrangelo.
