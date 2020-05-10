TRADING SCHWARTZ: THUMBS UP OR DOWN?
St. Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 3

Jaden Schwartz gets off a pass against Stars winger Joel Kiviranta in the Feb. 8 game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: Blues would be smart to trade Schwartz (gain salary cap space)? Or they'd be nuts to do it?

GORDO: I don't see an immediate need to trade Jaden Schwartz. There are lots of ways to get to a better salary cap place without subtracting a Top 6 forward right now. GM Doug Armstrong may want him for next season with the team's competitive window still wide open.

Could he exit as a free agent after next season? Sure, because there will be no way to keep everybody as the young forwards get to the bigger dollar days. Armstrong might treat Schwartz as a rental player next season. Or he could try to extend him a la Brayden Schenn and move other parts.

