TRADING WITH THE YANKEES?

QUESTION: A recent report proposed a Yankees trade of OF Clint Frazier to St. Louis for LHP Genesis Cabrera (above). I don’t know about trading for another OF, but it seems like the Yanks and Cards would match up, as they need another arm and we need a bat. What about Cabrera for 3B Miguel Andujar, for example?
COMMISH: Both of the players you mention are righthanded hitters and the Cardinals are looking for a lefthanded-hitting player primarily. Good young lefthanded pitching is hard to find and the Cardinals have a couple now in Cabrera and Liberatore. Both came from Tampa Bay, which has developed young pitching as well as anybody.
I think Cabrera would do the Cardinals more good than either of the other two Yankees players you mention, but that is now. If or when the offense stumbles, we might have to revisit this.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!