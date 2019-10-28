Team up with us for 99¢
Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

Randy Arozarena slides home for a run in the Sept. 25 game at Arizona. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: You said "the outfield is a hodge podge right now and almost too complicated to analyze." Man, do I agree! What do you do there (he asks, after quoting the "too complicated to analyze" comment)? 

COMMISH: You try to sort out what you have, first:

Is Lane Thomas ready to be an everyday player?

Is Randy Arozarena (above) a 25-man roster player?

How soon before Dylan Carlson is ready?

The Cardinals need to answer those three questions anyway and then still bring in a hitter — not necessarily an outfielder — from outside.