QUESTION: You said "the outfield is a hodge podge right now and almost too complicated to analyze." Man, do I agree! What do you do there (he asks, after quoting the "too complicated to analyze" comment)?
COMMISH: You try to sort out what you have, first:
• Is Lane Thomas ready to be an everyday player?
• Is Randy Arozarena (above) a 25-man roster player?
• How soon before Dylan Carlson is ready?
The Cardinals need to answer those three questions anyway and then still bring in a hitter — not necessarily an outfielder — from outside.