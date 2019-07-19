Question: Regarding Nick Saban's comments about the transfer portal and waivers being effectively free agency, I don't disagree. It's probably not great for college sports but it's only fair given that the players aren't adequately compensated and coaches jump ship left and right. Are there any plans to reform or improve the process?
MATTER: I know he caught a lot of heat for the comment, but I want to give him somewhat the benefit of the doubt. Saban’s major issue with the transfer trend is that the NCAA was handing out these waivers like candy for about a year — and without much logic or any explanation — and have turned down other waiver requests that seemed to make more sense than others. There needs to be more consistency there. Nobody will argue that point. The NCAA has since tweaked the rules for the instant waivers.
Now, should transfers be required to sit out a year when they switch schools? I don't like that rule in a vacuum. If I'm a player at State U and I realize I'm unhappy for whatever reason, I shouldn't have to sit out a year if I transfer to ABC University. But ... and here's how the NCAA membership and the coaches look at this: That's fine reasoning for the individual student athlete. But what happens to college sports when everyone wants to transfer every year at the slightest hint at adversity? Then you have mass chaos. It's not just free agency, but it's free agency on HGH. NBA free agency is exciting for the media and the fans, but imagine how much more chaotic if it would be if every NBA player was on a one-year deal and every roster completely turned over every offseason. Is that good for the game? Is that good for the fans? So, in that sense, I understand Saban's comments. That's the macro scale. On the micro scale, I still don't think transfers should be punished. So, this conflict is what makes this such a polarizing topic.