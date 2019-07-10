QUESTION: Are the Blues and Binnington far apart on a contract? Any idea what the team would like and what Binnington will accept?
TOM T.: I don't know any specifics on the Blues-Binnington talks, but it's going to be a tricky negotiation because each side has to figure out what it wants and what the other side wants. Does Binnington want a two-year deal or a four-year deal? The numbers end up being very different.
For the Blues, a long-term deal is risky because what if he doesn't pan out? But a short-term deal can be risky because what if he's great and you've got to re-sign him in two years when he can be a UFA and demand top dollar?
The same goes for Binnington. Longer term for financial security, or shorter term hoping a huge payday awaits. Once they find some common ground on that, it should come together.