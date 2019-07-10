Subscribe for 99¢
Blues sign coach Craig Berube to 3-year contract extension

From left, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, goalie Jordan Binnington, coach Craig Berube and center Ryan O'Reilly at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Are the Blues and Binnington far apart on a contract? Any idea what the team would like and what Binnington will accept? 

TOM T.: I don't know any specifics on the Blues-Binnington talks, but it's going to be a tricky negotiation because each side has to figure out what it wants and what the other side wants. Does Binnington want a two-year deal or a four-year deal? The numbers end up being very different.

For the Blues, a long-term deal is risky because what if he doesn't pan out? But a short-term deal can be risky because what if he's great and you've got to re-sign him in two years when he can be a UFA and demand top dollar?

The same goes for Binnington. Longer term for financial security, or shorter term hoping a huge payday awaits. Once they find some common ground on that, it should come together.