Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 25
Quick Hit: Four weeks ago you were probably concerned about Mizzou winning this game. Stop worrying. The team we’ve seen dominate its last three opponents shouldn’t have trouble against Troy. The question here is the point spread. Mizzou is 18-0 this century when favored by 25 points or more — but only 10-8 against the spread. Since 2000, Troy is 0-14 as an underdog by 25 points or more — but 8-6 against the spread.
As for the matchup, the Trojans have an explosive offense that can score some points and stay within three or four touchdowns. They also haven’t faced a defense that’s played nearly as well as Missouri has lately.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 41, Troy 20