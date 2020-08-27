 Skip to main content
TROY BROUWER, Forward
TROY BROUWER, Forward

GORDO ON BROUWER: Berube loves Brouwer's toughness, so he played him four times during the postseason after calling on him just 13 times during the regular season. Brouwer responded with eight hits, one goal and one surgical lift and tuck on Antoine Roussel’s undercarriage. Sadly, that nifty bit of stick work was one of the few Blues highlights for the entire postseason.

Grade: C

