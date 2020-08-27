TROY BROUWER, Forward

GORDO ON BROUWER: Berube loves Brouwer's toughness, so he played him four times during the postseason after calling on him just 13 times during the regular season. Brouwer responded with eight hits, one goal and one surgical lift and tuck on Antoine Roussel’s undercarriage. Sadly, that nifty bit of stick work was one of the few Blues highlights for the entire postseason.
Grade: C
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.