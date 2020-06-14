TRUE OR FALSE: AMERICA NEEDS BASEBALL
0 comments

TRUE OR FALSE: AMERICA NEEDS BASEBALL

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals vs. Dodgers - Game 1 of the NLCS

Fans pass the iconic Stan Musial statue as they pour into Gate 3 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

COMMENT: As someone who worships sports, I feel like sports leagues and sports media are overrating how important they are. Sports pundits acting like "America needs baseball" are ridiculous.

GORDO: In times like these, we all step back and ponder what really matters. Dealing with a pandemic and wholesale social unrest simultaneously has put the society in a place where it hasn't been since the 1960s.

Back then in Detroit, we read a lot about the Tigers bringing the city together in '68 after the riots of '67. Come on. That World Series offered a welcome diversion during tumultuous times, but it didn't solve deep-rooted problems. It helped the city hit the pause button for a while, but that's about it.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports