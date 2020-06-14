TRUE OR FALSE: AMERICA NEEDS BASEBALL

COMMENT: As someone who worships sports, I feel like sports leagues and sports media are overrating how important they are. Sports pundits acting like "America needs baseball" are ridiculous.
GORDO: In times like these, we all step back and ponder what really matters. Dealing with a pandemic and wholesale social unrest simultaneously has put the society in a place where it hasn't been since the 1960s.
Back then in Detroit, we read a lot about the Tigers bringing the city together in '68 after the riots of '67. Come on. That World Series offered a welcome diversion during tumultuous times, but it didn't solve deep-rooted problems. It helped the city hit the pause button for a while, but that's about it.
