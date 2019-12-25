6. 'TRUE SONS' COME AND GO

When Mizzou couldn’t land Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall to take over the basketball program in 2014, university leadership directed AD Mike Alden to focus on former Mizzou player and assistant Kim Anderson, fresh off a Division II national championship at Central Missouri. Stephen King could have authored the rest.
The Anderson regime started ominously, with a home loss to UMKC, and never got much better. He couldn’t capture momentum on the recruiting trail and won just 27 games in three seasons. MU ousted its True Son in year three.
Barry Odom, another popular former Mizzou player and assistant coach, had more success than Anderson, guiding the football team to three bowl-eligible seasons in four years, but like Anderson fell short of matching Sterk’s expectations to build a Top 25 program. Anderson and Odom both learned under Mizzou’s career wins leaders — Norm Stewart and Pinkel, respectively — but couldn’t duplicate their success, especially in conference play, and thus their longevity.
Both inherited messy situations and arguably left areas of their programs in better shape than they found them, but also proved homecomings aren’t always easy.