QUESTION: Now that the Cards are doing better and, let’s say, they make the playoffs. Should the front office be let off the hook?
COMMISH: I think it has to do with how they finish the season, as in how many games they've won and how closely they played to their potential.
A playoff berth probably would be enough, though, that there wouldn't be too many major changes.
Follow-up: Bottom line — if the Cardinals do not make the playoffs, does "Mo" still have a job?
COMMISH: Don't know. It depends on how the last 46 games look and, of course, how many they win. At the end of the season, the evaluation is how close to its potential did the team play? If it is not deemed close, then there will be changes made.