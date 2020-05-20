TURNING POINT LAST YEAR?

QUESTION: Is there a single play or event from last year that made you feel something more than the Blues' annual postseason flame-out might happen?
TOM T.: The comeback in Winnipeg was certainly a turning point, but they had three rounds still to go, so I was by no means convinced they were out of the woods. Same with Maroon's OT goal vs. Dallas.
Pretty much up until Game 7 against Boston I had the feeling the Blues have the things that have happened to them throughout their history befall them again. So it might have been Pietrangelo's goal at the end of the first period that I thought things were going their way.
I haven't been around this franchise as a lot of others, but the team's history certainly made its mark on my expectations. That plus the whole end of that season seemed pretty unreal, like I had landed in some alternate universe. It's actually a lot like right now. I keep thinking I'm going to wake up one day and this will have been just a dream.
