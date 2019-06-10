QUESTION: I can't help but go back to May 2nd in Washington, going for the four-game sweep. Shildt seemingly concedes the game by resting what felt like every starter. The Cardinals lost. Going into that game they were 20-10. Since then they're 11-22. Turning point, or I'm over-reacting?
GOOLD: Seems like a fine line of demarcation. The Cardinals had a compelling offense at the time, too. They got better as the game got going, they had many ways that they could score. They showed off all facets of that against Washington. I would hesitate only to make the same leap on the cause, as you have. It's tidy. It's clean for storytelling. But it ignores the fact that they went the next day to Wrigley Field, rolling and rested and ready -- and got swept.
To me, a few of those games were close, and it was the spillover from that series at Wrigley that led to this slip and slide int the standings.
Photo: Cards outfielder Tyler O'Neill walks to the dugout after striking out in the May 2 game in Washington. (AP Photo)