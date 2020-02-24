TWO CATCHERS ON THE BENCH

QUESTION: When discussing the 26th man and possibly carrying 3 catchers, why does everyone assume Andrew Knizner would be the 3rd? Do they have any catchers with ML experience that might be useful instead?
GOOLD: I remain skeptical of the benefit of a third catcher until the Cardinals explain to me why Matt Wieters (above) is the best option they have to be a leading bat off the bench in a big moment, and that they cannot come up with a better option, inside or outside the organization.
That's not to take away from Wieters, who hit 11 home runs last season. That is definitely to be critical of a Cardinals team that traded away Jose Martinez and then is suggesting that Wieters is the alternative. As of this morning, the Cardinals continue to see Rangel Ravelo in that role as the 26th man. He started in left field today, and you'll recall the Cardinals pulled back on a trade that would have sent Ravelo to Korea to make more money because they think he has a good chance of reaching the majors with them.
As for the third catcher. The Cardinals have Carlos Hernandez in camp as the catcher currently earmarked for Memphis with Knizner. He has big-league experience with Baltimore.