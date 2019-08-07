Subscribe for $3 for three months
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Bruins in Game 7 at Boston's TD Garden. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Random question — do you think Armstrong or Bouwmeester end up in the Hall of Fame? Both could make a strong case, right?

TOM T.: Not a random question -- this is a Blues' chat -- but certainly one I hadn't considered. Winning the Stanley Cup certainly helps the case for both.

Right now, I'd say no, just because there are a lot of good players and GMs out there that haven't gotten in. Armstrong may have the better chance because he's competing against fewer GMs. Bouwmeester has never finished higher than 11th in voting for the Norris and has gotten votes in only one of the past 12 seasons.