TWO MORE YEARS FOR WAINO AND YADI?

COMMENT: Watching Waino and Yadi work Sunday brought a tear to my eye. What great pros they are. Sign them up for 2 more years.
COMMISH: You won't see many more game-ending celebrations better than that.
One year would be nice. Two would be great, although skills surely will be diminishing by then.
Both will have to go through free agency after the season, at least for a bit, although I can't see Wainwright playing anywhere else and probably not Molina.
Follow-up: Yadi needs 18 more hits for 2000. Do you think that would cement the Hall of Fame for him?
COMMISH: I don't think he needs that. But 2,000 games and 2,000 hits as a catcher plus five .300 seasons, nine Gold Gloves and four World Series should be enough.
