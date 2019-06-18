Subscribe for 99¢
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Blues' Tyler Bozak knocks the puck off the stick of Bruins' Charlie McAvoy during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON BOZAK: Had the Blues not added O'Reilly with that blockbuster trade with Buffalo, the Bozak addition might have gained unfavorable reviews. His free-agent deal ($15 million over three years) was a bit rich. He is a 40-point-type center and, with O'Reilly on board, the Blues could shelter him in the No. 3 slot. In the more limited role his production (38 points in 72 regular season games, 13 points in 26 playoff games) was fine. He was an asset in the faceoff circle, winning 54.3 percent of his draws during the regular season. He also had some big postseason moments in his supporting role, particularly with Pat Maroon and Robert Thomas during the Dallas series.

Grade: B