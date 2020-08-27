 Skip to main content
TYLER BOZAK, Forward
Bozak: report card

GORDO ON BOZAK: His role and production diminished slightly from last season. He produced nine fewer assists in five fewer games while playing about one minute less per game. His possession metrics and takeaway-giveaway ratio (29-20) remained solid. Bozak’s biggest contribution came in the faceoff circle, where his 55 percent success gave Berube a second option behind O’Reilly to take big draws.

But he struggled on the dot in the postseason (44.8 percent) and produced just two assists with a minus-2 rating in eight games. He blocked nine shots and delivered 15 hits. Given his $5 million cap hit, though, the Blues need much more from him.

Grade: C

