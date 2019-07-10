GORDO ON O'NEILL: Earlier he got caught in the outfield numbers crunch and the team's need to carry an extra reliever. Now with Marcell Ozuna sidelined and Harrison Bader slumping, he could make his move. But O'Neill has struck out 30 times and hit just one homer in his 66 at-bats, so he must make more consistent impact to earn those fill-in at bats.
