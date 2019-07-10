Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals Padres Baseball

Tyler O'Neill connects for a key single in the eighth inning of the June 30 game at San Diego. (AP Photo)

GORDO ON O'NEILL: Earlier he got caught in the outfield numbers crunch and the team's need to carry an extra reliever. Now with Marcell Ozuna sidelined and Harrison Bader slumping, he could make his move. But O'Neill has struck out 30 times and hit just one homer in his 66 at-bats, so he must make more consistent impact to earn those fill-in at bats.

Grade: C-MINUS