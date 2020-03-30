TYLER O'NEILL ... WHY?
TYLER O'NEILL ... WHY?

  • 0
First official workout of Cardinals spring training

Tyler O"Neill totes his bats after batting practice on Feb. 12 in Jupiter, Fla.

QUESTION: Can you explain what it is that the Cardinals see in Tyler O'Neill that would make them commit to him? He seems to be a bodybuilder who thinks he can also be a baseball player. So many strikeouts, so much of a lack of production, very average outfielder ... I don't get it.

COMMISH: He has that quick-strike power that not everybody has, and he has more speed and is a better outfielder than you would suspect. But, can he put enough balls in play and, more significant, can he stay off the injured list? He has done neither so far here.

Follow-up: Were the constant injuries to O'Neill caused by his muscle-bound body? Now that he has laid off a bit and lost some weight, he could remain healthy without losing much power. Plus, his hand-eye coordination and reaction might improve.

COMMISH: Some of O'Neill's injuries were weight-training influenced, but others weren't. Still, he lost some weight and restructured his body and that should help. But can he put enough balls in play or get on base enough? Early in camp, he was doing that. Later, he was not.

