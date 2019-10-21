Team up with us for 99¢
Cardinals start Royals series

Tyler Webb pitches in relief against the Kansas City Royals on May 22 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON WEBB: He finally pitched his way off the Memphis shuttle and into a lefty specialist role with some extra responsibility. Webb was 2-1 with one save and a 3.76 ERA in 65 games. He held lefthanded batters to a .157 batting average and an on-base plus slugging percentage of .517. On the down side, he allowed runs in two of his five playoff appearances. During the regular season, Webb allowed 33 percent of his inherited runners to score.

Grade: B-Minus