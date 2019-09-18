QUESTION: Which under-the-radar players will rise up this year for the Note?
TOM T.: Zach Sanford seems the guy most likely to see his numbers take a big jump, but he may not qualify as under the radar. Defenseman Niko Mikkola could make his presence felt if he gets the chance, but he'll only get the chance if a couple of the Blues regular defensemen get hurt at the same time. If everyone stays healthy, he'll be in San Antonio all season.
Young forwards are more likely to get a shot. Kostin may not count as under the radar too, but he seems poised to make a jump. Really under the radar is Toropchenko, who is probably a year away but has been making good progress.